Zack Snyder podría dirigir 'Liga de la Justicia' 2 y 3 según rumores

Just to reiterate:



I’m hearing exciting things from multiple sources re #SnyderCut



- JL2 & 3 might now be possible



- some suits want Zack Snyder to direct #WonderWoman 3, which I think is an excellent idea



The hype is real... 🔥

Don't let up now

— Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 11, 2021