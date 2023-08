Official, confirmed. Neymar Jr joins Al Hilal on $300m package record salary in two years, no option to extend 🚨🔵🇸🇦



Salary could go up to potential $400m total until 2025 based on add-ons & commercial deals.



Deal completed by his father Neymar Pai and super agent Pini Zahavi. pic.twitter.com/M3YDaFsWQ0